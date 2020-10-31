BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

BEAT opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

