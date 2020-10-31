BitcoinHD (BHD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.66 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00017707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Coineal. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $14.93 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00081690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00207249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00030774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.01199494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

