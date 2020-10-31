BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $599.21 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $666.64. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.