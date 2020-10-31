Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 768,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock worth $161,182 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

