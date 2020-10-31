Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.28. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.