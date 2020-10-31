Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 92.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $984,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $272,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.