Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Booking by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,622.50. 411,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,323. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,730.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,670.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

