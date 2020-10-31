Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Shares of BWB opened at $11.11 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $326.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director David B. Juran purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,858.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran purchased 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,151 shares of company stock worth $885,449. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

