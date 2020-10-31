BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 831,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

