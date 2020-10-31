BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter.
Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 831,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
