Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report sales of $197.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.70 million and the lowest is $196.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $785.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.10 million to $788.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $860.01 million, with estimates ranging from $853.70 million to $866.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 155,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,221. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

