Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report sales of $241.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.79 million to $243.77 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $298.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $585,713.52. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,414. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $19,551,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 39.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 798,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,610,000 after acquiring an additional 226,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 1,121,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,755. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

