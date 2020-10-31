Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post sales of $399.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.55 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of CRSR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 2,509,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,168. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

