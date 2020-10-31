Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $294.36

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

CTAS stock opened at $314.55 on Monday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.33 and a 200 day moving average of $284.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

