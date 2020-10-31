Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 229,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,170. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.93 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEP shares. CSFB restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

