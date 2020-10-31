Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

BLDR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

