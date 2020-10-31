Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $12.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APTX. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.46.

APTX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

