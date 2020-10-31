Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Down 26.0% in October

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of CSII traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 221,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.22 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

