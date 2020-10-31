Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $789.91 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.57. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

