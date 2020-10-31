CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $49.05 on Friday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,177.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

