CarGurus (CARG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. 1,279,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,960.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,204 shares of company stock worth $17,762,291. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

