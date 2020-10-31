Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at KeyCorp

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Carrier Global stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

