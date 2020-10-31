Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVNA. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.48.

Shares of CVNA opened at $185.35 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $242.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,000 shares of company stock worth $132,061,490. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

