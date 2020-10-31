Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock worth $1,247,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

