Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.05. 4,375,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

