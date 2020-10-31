Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 238.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

