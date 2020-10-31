Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%.

CVCO stock traded down $5.86 on Friday, reaching $172.14. 86,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,669. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

