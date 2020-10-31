CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

