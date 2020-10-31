Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

CENX opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $115,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

