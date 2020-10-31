CF Bankshares (CFBK) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) is one of 167 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CF Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CF Bankshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 CF Bankshares Competitors 2747 7748 6255 330 2.24

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.44%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.56%. Given CF Bankshares’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 29.17% 2.51% CF Bankshares Competitors 14.99% 8.32% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million $9.60 million 6.67 CF Bankshares Competitors $7.47 billion $1.56 billion 8.85

CF Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CF Bankshares rivals beat CF Bankshares on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

