Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 6%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.66 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 4,017,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,831,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.01.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,084.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,221 shares of company stock worth $26,226,520. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,536,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Chewy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chewy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 797,563 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Chewy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

