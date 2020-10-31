Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

CB stock traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,842. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 107,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 113,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 325,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

