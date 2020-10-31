Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.
CB stock traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,842. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 107,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 113,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 325,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
