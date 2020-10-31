Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s 10th Largest Position

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,159,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,327,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

