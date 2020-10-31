Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,159,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,327,876. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

