Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of C traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,971,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,644,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

