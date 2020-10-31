CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $157.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

