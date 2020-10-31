CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $53.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,621.01. 4,330,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,882. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,781.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.