CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. 1,947,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,716. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

