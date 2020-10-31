CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

CMS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.