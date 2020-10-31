CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CCNE stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $410,203.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Varischetti bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in CNB Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 9,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit