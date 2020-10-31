CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CCNE stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $410,203.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Varischetti bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in CNB Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 9,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.