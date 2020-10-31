Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Earnings Results

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cohu updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of COHU traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 902,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

A number of research firms have commented on COHU. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

