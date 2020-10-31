Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 558,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

