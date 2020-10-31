Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.07-1.32 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.07-$1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $21.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,573. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.56.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 598,349 shares of company stock valued at $48,097,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

