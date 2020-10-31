Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

