Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

