Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 1st

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.