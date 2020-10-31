Comparing Boc Hong Kong (BHKLY) & Its Peers

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boc Hong Kong to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boc Hong Kong’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Boc Hong Kong Competitors 13.34% 10.59% 1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Boc Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Boc Hong Kong pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boc Hong Kong and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boc Hong Kong Competitors 1350 2858 2084 108 2.15

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Boc Hong Kong’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boc Hong Kong has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion $4.11 billion 7.27 Boc Hong Kong Competitors $13.38 billion $2.35 billion 7.58

Boc Hong Kong’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boc Hong Kong. Boc Hong Kong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boc Hong Kong competitors beat Boc Hong Kong on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

