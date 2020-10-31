Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,686 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Consolidated Edison worth $72,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,326,000 after buying an additional 89,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,653,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,384,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. 2,353,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,245. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

