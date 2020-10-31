Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Posts Earnings Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $931.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

CNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

