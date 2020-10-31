Contrasting BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) & FalconStor Software (NYSE:FALCD)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackBerry and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 11 0 0 2.00 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackBerry currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -72.19% 3.91% 2.45% FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $1.04 billion 2.41 -$152.00 million $0.02 224.50 FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.65 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry.

Summary

BlackBerry beats FalconStor Software on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry Cylance, BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. BlackBerry Limited also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry AtHoc, SecuSUITE, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, and other IoT applications; and manages and monetizes BlackBerry patents and applications. As of February 29, 2020, the company owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

