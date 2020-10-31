Contrasting VolitionRx (VNRX) & The Competition

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VolitionRx to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VolitionRx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VolitionRx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|VolitionRx Competitors
|350
|874
|1101
|104
|2.39
Risk & Volatility
VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares VolitionRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VolitionRx
|N/A
|-124.48%
|-84.48%
|VolitionRx Competitors
|-993.00%
|-554.30%
|-52.75%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares VolitionRx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VolitionRx
|$17.10 million
|-$16.10 million
|-7.24
|VolitionRx Competitors
|$296.42 million
|-$15.37 million
|105.78
VolitionRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
VolitionRx competitors beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
