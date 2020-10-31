Contrasting VolitionRx (VNRX) & The Competition

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VolitionRx to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VolitionRx alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VolitionRx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 350 874 1101 104 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 8.14%. Given VolitionRx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VolitionRx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -7.24 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 105.78

VolitionRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VolitionRx competitors beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.